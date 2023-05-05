Dear Editor: I am a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I am writing about the many negative impacts of social media, particularly in regard to the social comparison theory and how it leads to body image issues.
The social comparison theory expresses that individuals evaluate themselves based on comparisons between others. In the context of social media, teenage girls compare their bodies, lives and relationships with those of other girls they see on these platforms. This increases negative thoughts about body image.
Targeted ads have increased mental health issues recently. The beauty standards for females have become more intense as editing apps have improved along with technology. This can lead to negative body image and self-esteem, as teenage girls may feel that they do not measure up to their peers. Also, companies receive metadata the user enters the app to give ads that best fit with the user. In many cases ads about weight loss, body types and clothing types display thin models with the same race as the user, persuading the user that they need to lose weight or look like the model in the photo.
They also found that when the model in the ads are the same race it has a greater impact on the user. This is because it is easier to compare yourself to someone who looks more closely to you.
Sydney Urben
Whitefish Bay