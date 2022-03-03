Dear Editor: The six Republican legislators who wield the majority power on the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) are intent on controlling or destroying the nonpartisan Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC). Included in a batch of newly minted election bills the JCRAR would require the WEC to provide all of its documents and communications that were provided to municipal clerks across the state each week. This would give just six Republican legislators control of the agency charged with providing free and fair elections in Wisconsin.
No other state agency faces this kind of scrutiny and interference from just six partisan legislators.
This same bill gives the JCRAR the authority to block federal funds and federal guidance to the Wisconsin Election Commission. How can the WEC function if it is denied funding to run elections, and even directives from the federal government pertaining to elections? These powers that the JCRAR is seeking would appear unconstitutional as states are prohibited from disregarding federal guidance on the conduct of federal elections.
Power in the hands of a few lends itself to the abuse of the many.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn