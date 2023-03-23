Dear Editor: Rob Thomas’ article on the documentary “Sisters in Helmets” is a good summation. I am concerned about the documentary itself, not Thomas’ article.
The article states that Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster "spent 2018 and 2019 tracking down veterans of the department for interviews.”
Schuster gave Thomas incorrect information.
Schuster thankfully found one of the women Calchina interviewed, but didn’t manage to locate Rory Ward or Pam Jacobson. Both women are lesbians (note that the word “lesbian” is not spoken in the documentary) and have stories to tell. As an oral historian, I interviewed both women, along with one other, about their experiences as the first class of women (and in their case, lesbians) in the Fire Department.
My concern is that the documentary paints an incomplete picture about what these women went through. It was hard on the first women and doubly hard on the first lesbians. Of the three, Ward was the oldest recruit and the only one of the three who stayed until retirement.
I feel it was incredibly disrespectful to not be able to locate Ward, who lives in Madison. Ward did not know the documentary was showing at MATC until after the fact. Jacobson was contacted after the interviews were completed and submitted written information that was useful in putting the documentary together. I listened to these women’s stories.
The Fire Department and the city of Madison does a disservice to women not to tell the whole story, which in many cases is not a pretty story. It is a hard story. It’s pretty much the same kind of story that women who were the “first” to break into male professions often tell.
These women were not victims, they were fighters, but in some cases these fights took their toll.
Pat Calchina
Madison