Dear Editor: I don’t think it takes an expert to note the bizarre inconsistencies in Paul Fanlund’s recent opinion piece ("Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners," Jan. 16) regarding proposed zoning changes to certain Madison neighborhoods.
Fanlund’s argument, as I understand it, serves not so much to take aim at these proposed changes but rather to point out a perceived lack of transparency on behalf of the city government. It’s interesting to note, though, that within Fanlund’s own article he cites: two newspaper articles written about these changes, a public forum hosted by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, personal contact between himself and alderperson regarding the proposed changes, three separate fliers that were sent to his house, all of which give notice to the changes.
I think it’s obvious that Fanlund’s true concern does not revolve around lack of transparency. From Fanlund’s own account, ample notice has been given. Instead, Fanlund's concern seems to be, as he puts it, preserving “the single-family character of (his) neighborhood.”
I’d like to challenge him on this. What exactly is different about the character brought by families living in duplexes? Are families priced out of traditional home ownership any worse neighbors than those in single-family units? And more importantly, are either of these groups less deserving of stable housing? I think the part that Fanlund doesn’t want to admit, which is why he takes aim at a nonexistent lack of transparency, is that he is simply averse to people with less money moving into these “historic” neighborhoods.
In a city currently facing a severe housing crisis, I think it’s clear that change is necessary.
Joshua DuBeau
Madison