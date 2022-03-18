Dear Editor: As mayor, I often said that a great city requires great public schools. I believe that more than ever. And that is why the April 5 School Board election is so important.
Madison schools face complex and pressing challenges. I am strongly supporting Laura Simkin, who brings the vision, backbone and deep commitment to our schools that we need on the board.
Laura brings two important perspectives to the board. First, she has been an early childhood educator for more than 30 years. She knows how policy decisions affect the classroom. She’ll support our teachers. She’ll work to improve communication to parents and families from the district.
Second, she is a parent. Laura and her wife have a son who is a senior at East High. Laura knows, firsthand, what is going on in our schools every day. She is committed to ensuring Madison schools are safe, inclusive places where teachers can teach and all students can learn.
Please join me in voting for Simkin for School Board.
Paul Soglin
Madison