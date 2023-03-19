Letters logo

Dear Editor: Couldn’t agree more with the sentiments of Paul Fanlund's column ("Treating politics as entertainment makes things worse," March 10).

Like Fanlund, I grew up in a blue-collar town that, at the time, had one high school — Oshkosh. I worked in a factory, in construction and as a roofer all the way through law school. (If I could still bend over like I could then, I could install drip edge and a ridge line like nobody’s business.)

As a practicing lawyer, many was the day that I missed my summers on the roof when, at 5 p.m. I could stand back and observe my tangible work product and head for the nearest corner tavern — in Oshkosh, nearby every block had a corner tavern— and leave my work “ at the office”— much harder to do as a lawyer. And when I return to high school reunions — same stories, but they get better with age — I am stunned by the right-wing turn of those of my classmates who are still around.

Clearly, the well-paying factory jobs of old are pretty much gone, and the disorientation is palpable. I am saddened by the loss of the proud, blue-collar royalty that inhabited my home town. My parents belonged to the country club, but I couldn’t stand the atmosphere and soon realized that the blue-collar guys were having all the fun.

Not sure of the way forward, but turning off the echo chamber would be a good start. 

Theodore C. Widder

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.