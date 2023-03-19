Dear Editor: Couldn’t agree more with the sentiments of Paul Fanlund's column ("Treating politics as entertainment makes things worse," March 10).
Like Fanlund, I grew up in a blue-collar town that, at the time, had one high school — Oshkosh. I worked in a factory, in construction and as a roofer all the way through law school. (If I could still bend over like I could then, I could install drip edge and a ridge line like nobody’s business.)
As a practicing lawyer, many was the day that I missed my summers on the roof when, at 5 p.m. I could stand back and observe my tangible work product and head for the nearest corner tavern — in Oshkosh, nearby every block had a corner tavern— and leave my work “ at the office”— much harder to do as a lawyer. And when I return to high school reunions — same stories, but they get better with age — I am stunned by the right-wing turn of those of my classmates who are still around.
Clearly, the well-paying factory jobs of old are pretty much gone, and the disorientation is palpable. I am saddened by the loss of the proud, blue-collar royalty that inhabited my home town. My parents belonged to the country club, but I couldn’t stand the atmosphere and soon realized that the blue-collar guys were having all the fun.
Not sure of the way forward, but turning off the echo chamber would be a good start.
Theodore C. Widder
Madison