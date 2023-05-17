Dear Editor: Climate change has unleashed flooding in many parts of the United States, including northern Wisconsin. One area that is particularly vulnerable is the Bad River Indian Reservation.
On July 11-12 of 2016, approximately 10 inches of rain was recorded. Massive flooding blew out Highway 2 and caused more than $ 5 million in damage to Bad River Reservation roads.
Springtime flooding is again threatening the area. Melting snow and rainfall pose a major threat to the 70-year-old Enbridge Line 5 tar sands oil pipeline that crosses the Bad River. In 2016, the river bank eroded 15 feet, and in April of 2023 it eroded 10 more feet.
Line 5 is designed to be underground and not in the rushing waters of a flooding river. The pipeline is now more exposed, and collisions with uprooted trees and other debris could easily cause a breach. There is heightened concern that the pipeline could rupture and spill 1 million gallons of bitumen light crude oil into the Bad River, the Kakagon Sloughs (an exceptional wetland that supports wild rice production), and into Lake Superior, the largest fresh water lake in the world.
Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter supports the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa request for an emergency shutdown of Line 5. It appears Enbridge will not comply with this request. We can only hope the decision-makers will order a shutdown of Line 5 and avoid this impending disaster.
Gail Syverud
Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter co-chair