Dear Editor: On average there are 109 people killed each day in The United States. The racially motivated Buffalo shooting and Uvaldes children make it painfully obvious that we as a country cannot live with current gun law.
Up until now many of us, just remained numb. Outrage the day of a shooting, the next day moving on to the next shiny object in the room, where gun violence was in someone else's backyard, out of site and out of mind.
Can't speak for others, but I have reached a tipping point, no longer just uncomfortably numb. I now have active shooter scenarios run through my mind. Even have had some plans of action. This "shooter fear," literally shell shock, has found my backyard. It leads me to believe a shooting can happen anywhere, anytime by anyone. I can only wonder what races through our children's minds.
Some say armed security is the answer, specifically the schools. We need to ask about all the other public venues that everyone attends. There is no way that so many locations could be adequately protected. And even if we could, should we be expected to live with the requirement of a new type of armed "police state" to be safe, one where a minority want of excessive gun freedom impinges on so many others' rights to live without fear. I think not.
I know others who feel the same way. I suspect and hope we have plenty of company. Since it's a big election year now is the time for action. Those who in the past have shown a deaf ear to gun reform and reasonable control probably won't listen. Do not accept the same from someone else.
Make them commit for your vote. Then and only then will things change.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg