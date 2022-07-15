Dear Editor: The media reported that Salvator Ramos, the Uvalde shooter, had no criminal record and no mental health history. A later story reported that a classmate had seen him driving around at night, egging cars and shooting randomly at people with a BB gun. So the reason he had no record is that his classmates never reported his criminal and psychotic behavior to the authorities. We can only wonder what they were thinking. We know that their police chief was not thinking.
Meanwhile, our Subprime Court is systematically dismantling our democracy and rolling roughshod over the popular will. It is widening the wealth gap and sending women back to the Middle Ages.
We were all happy to see Katanji Brown Jackson confirmed to the court after a disgusting pro forma abuse from Republicans, but now it seems more like a hollow victory.
John Morgan
Madison