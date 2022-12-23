Dear Editor: Ron Johnson participated in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, offering fake electors. He also voted to acquit Donald Trump in both impeachments for his criminal activity while in office.
Wisconsin awarded him six more years in the U.S. Senate for his efforts. This is to our great shame. Shame goes first to the people who voted for him, knowing better. Shame goes to the Republican Party for approving his candidacy, knowing full well that he is a disgraceful representative of our state. Shame of course goes to Ron Johnson, a purveyor of some of the most toxic substances on our dying planet, plastic, and a political crackpot. He never should have been a senator in the first place.
Plenty of shame also goes to the Democratic Party, offering a mediocre candidate, and then running an incompetent campaign. It should have been easy to defeat the deplorable Johnson. They could at least have said something about the complete nothing philosophy of "conservatism." They never do this. Instead, they play constituencies, and try to appear as "centrist" on the imaginary spectrum of "left" versus "right."
So now we have another six years of Ron Johnson, a truly odious human being. We can at least be thankful for one thing: He's in the minority. We also can be thankful for Tony Evers, a quiet voice of dignity and integrity. Maybe his example will inspire others.
John Hamilton
Madison