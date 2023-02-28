Dear Editor: U.S. House of Representatives member Barry Moore of Alabama is introducing a bill to make the AR-15 the national gun of America. He has co-sponsors of no surprise, Andrew Clyde, Lauren Boebert and George Santos.
Moore announced his plan from the Family Firearms shop in Troy, Alabama. Seems House Republicans wearing AR-15 shaped lapel pins and tie tacks does not show enough gun love.
The AR-15 is already America's national gun, and unfortunately the national gun of choice for the mass shooting. Even though Moore's bill was called out by many as preposterous, appalling and abhorrent, Moore and other Republicans are still pushing it. They don't care that America is the global embarrassment for AR-15 abuse.
Since Republicans aren't backing off on the bill, I say let's push it forward to a House vote, but one on the record for all to see. I believe it will fail narrowly, with some brave Republicans doing crossover no votes.
Both sides can use the vote politically. No doubt the Republicans will say they are champions for Second Amendment rights. Democrats, most likely unanimous in voting no, could and should use the vote tally, too. Going forward, after each and every AR-15-style gun violence incident they should bring out the yes vote tally publicly.
Then how many Americans will want to be identified with a national gun? I hope significantly fewer.
They just need to remember that the next time they vote.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg