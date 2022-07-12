Dear Editor: In Wisconsin, sexual education (sex ed) is not required. However, when sex ed is taught in schools, the state mandates a Human Growth and Development Curriculum (Statute 118.019). In this statute, abstinence is stressed as the “only reliable way to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections,” which is untrue. This statute doesn’t include requirements to teach about contraception or condom usage for the students who are sexually active, which according to the CDC is approximately half of them by the age of 18.
Curricula that don’t include contraception education are unrealistic and don’t protect our youth. Well validated studies show that sex ed without contraception education will result in either no difference or active harm for the youth they are trying to protect. This is ironic because the statute states that these curricula must provide “medically accurate” information. In comparison, comprehensive sexual education that includes contraception reduces rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.
It also increases the age of first sexual encounters and increases the rates of condom and contraceptive use. Despite this, Wisconsin sex ed curricula statutes still mandate abstinence be taught as the “only reliable way to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections” at a state legislative level.
It is important to point out that many Madison public schools do teach comprehensive sex ed, and many members of the community consistently advocate for a better sex ed curriculum. However, as it stands, the state of Wisconsin never required the sex ed curricula to be effective, or even require it to be offered at all.
To ensure that kids in Madison, and throughout the state of Wisconsin, get accurate and effective sex ed, we need to change the Human Growth and Development Curricula at a statewide level to include contraception education as a requirement.
Alex Wolf
Madison