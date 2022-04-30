Dear Editor: The latest Marquette Law School public opinion poll about the upcoming Democratic primary contest for the U.S. Senate shows that the only four candidates with serious support are, in order, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. While clearly any of these would be a vast improvement over the current disaster that is Ron Johnson, my support is going to Tom Nelson, for several reasons.
First off, he has to go to work every day, to an office that the voters in his basically Republican county have elected him to half a dozen times, because he’s a conscientious, cost-effective leader who gets things done. The other three are free to spend lots of their own time campaigning because — let’s get real — they have no serious job responsibilities.
Second, Tom comes from a working-class background, the son of a pastor and friend of unions. He helped preserve 300 good union jobs when a local paper mill was in danger of being shut down, as detailed in his book “One Day Stronger.” Unlike some of the other contenders, he can’t afford to self finance his own campaign. How can we get big money out of politics if we keep rewarding it?
Third, look at his platform. It’s positive and upbeat, talking about how he’d use government as a force for good to improve life not only for Wisconsinites but for all Americans. He doesn’t just keep beating the same negative drum over and over about how he’d be better than the current incumbent. That’s the low, low bar for the nomination that the rest of the field seems to be stuck on.
I hope that all true progressives will join me in supporting his candidacy. Our first Sen. Nelson was great. Let’s do it again!
= = = = = =
Richard S. Russell
7846 W. Oakbrook Cir., Madison