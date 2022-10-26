Dear Editor: Whether it’s gas, groceries or clothing, it seems like just about everything costs more these days. It’s incredibly frustrating, especially after what Wisconsin workers and families have been through the past few years.
But you know what’s even more frustrating to me? Politicians like Sen. Ron Johnson, who don’t seem to care. And to make matters worse, instead of focusing on what we’re going through, he’s busy taking care of himself.
I wish I could say I was shocked when I learned that Johnson pushed through a special tax loophole that benefited his own family’s business, but it’s what I’ve come to expect from the folks that supported the Trump tax law. However, what really made me mad was when I found out Johnson cashed out of his family’s business for $5 million after the bill was signed into law. And to make matters worse, Johnson’s GOP allies are now trying to make parts of the Trump tax law permanent, in addition to scrapping some of the law’s tax increases on corporations.
Johnson has doubled his wealth since taking office. That doesn’t sound like a public servant to me. It sounds like someone who is putting his personal profits over the people of Wisconsin. It’s time for Ron Johnson to stop passing tax laws that benefit himself and start working for Wisconsin families instead.
Karen Chesir
Milwaukee