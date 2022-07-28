Dear Editor: The often overlooked secretary of state race has taken on great significance. Republicans are looking for an insurance policy to give them a “trump card” in future elections, and they have found it in the secretary of state position.
How would it happen here since the office has no electoral duties? Like this. Should Republicans gain veto-proof majorities in both houses or should Evers lose his re-election bid, Republicans will be in a position to add electoral duties to the position. These duties could include approving electors for the Electoral College or certifying election results. And if fraud is claimed with or without proof, the secretary could make rulings deciding election results or certifying electors to the Electoral College.
How likely is this scenario? Very likely when you have: a state Elections Commission that doesn’t work because of tie votes and partisan politics; Republican lawmakers threatening legal action against current Secretary of State Doug LaFollette; a leading Republican candidate, Amy Loudenbeck, saying she wants to take control of some election administration and is campaigning on this theme.
There is no other way to say it: Democracy and Wisconsin’s strong tradition of fair elections will be on the ballot this November. In Wisconsin and elsewhere, Republican-controlled legislatures have been proposing hundreds of bills restricting voting rights or otherwise adding to election administration burdens.
So what to do about this potential takeover of the secretary of state position? First, take a good look at both Democratic candidates: LaFollette and challenger Alexia Sabor. Second, vote for the one of your choice on Aug. 9 and the winner on Nov. 8.
This race matters. Let's keep the position as the "citizens insurance policy" for democracy.
Roger Springman
Stoughton