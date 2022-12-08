Dear Editor: There is a program called The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship. It's for forest land conservation and one specific project is the Pelican River Forest. Whether you agree with the project goal to set aside that land from development is not the only issue.
One person on the Joint Finance Committee, anonymously, for no specified reason, has raised an objection to that project, effectively stopping it in its tracks.
This project "hold up," (double entendre intended) is a perfect example of poor governance that needs to be changed. At the heart of good governance is transparency and accountability.
Legislators who act without visibility cannot be scrutinized and impugned for their actions. And since the objector is a legislator, an elected official, the public has a right to know who they are and why they object. This information should be part of a public record.
I'm pretty sure this secretive power is exactly what many legislators love, and I'm also pretty sure this practice by a member of the JFC is not the first. However, we of the voting public, through our voice. can make it one of the last.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg