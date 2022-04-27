Letters logo

Dear Editor: Thank you for the informative article on the Middleton High School teacher drag performance.

I believe establishing a screening committee to approve future teacher performances was a good outcome, and hopefully representation from the student body will be included. Whether a drag performance by a teacher is age appropriate for high school students is up to the local school board and by extension district constituents. I also believe high school students should be referred to as young adults, not children.

Frank Rast

Anchorage, Alaska

