Dear Editor: The independent state legislature theory discussed in Wednesday’s SCOTUS arguments in the Moore v. Harper case has a proposal to get rid of the normal checks and balances in the way legislative decisions are made in this country and state.
In Wisconsin, we are extremely in danger if this legislation passes by the conservative right-wing Supreme Court. This state is so tightly gerrymandered that the hard-working taxpayers currently have no say in the votes of this Legislature. Until we redistrict fairly, we are at the mercy of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to choose legislative outcomes no matter what we, the people, would fairly vote for.
My legislators, Rep. Travis Tranel and Sen. Howard Marklein, are Republican placeholders to vote for Republican interests.
These antidemocratic extremists do the bidding of national and state wealthy corporate interests. The tax breaks already in place for the wealthy could help every town, city, county and state in the union, but instead tax breaks go to the wealthy at the expense of the middle class and poor.
The only opportunity to stop Republicans subverting democracy is our great governor, Tony Evers, and his veto pen.
Santa can bring coal for the Republicans until they stop silencing voters to greedily run their own political agenda.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville