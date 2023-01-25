Dear Editor: I've noticed there has been a decided uptick, a full frontal assault, on woke ideology of late. And the attackers have also thrown gender affirmation into their rhetoric mix.
This crowd says neither has any place in schools. Many even brazenly state that in-school teaching of, and or addressing, woke ideology and gender affirmation is not what children need to lead productive lives. It sure seems, when reading between that line, that they may actually believe that those subjects, when brought up in school, cause children to lead unproductive lives.
At the heart of woke ideology (wokeism), is personal awareness of what is prejudicial or discriminatory and not equality and justice for all. That's an integral part of proper societal socialization in our country, a cornerstone of our Constitution, and it needs to be taught in one's early, formative years.
In today's ever more diverse classroom, the child's home environment cannot and should not be relied on to be the only source to socialize children for such diversity. Do we really want children, without guidance, all day in school, under peer pressure, trying to figure out how to socialize with each other in a complex diverse environment?
It's pretty obvious to me that a totally hands-off approach to de facto socialization in schools is a recipe for disaster. Anti-wokeism makes a path to racist behavior easier. If everyone at home or in school does not soon get up to speed with the importance of woke ideology, our country will most certainly be on-track to become more racist, evil and horrible.
We may have already started down that track, but it is never too late to change direction.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg