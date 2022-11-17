Dear Editor: The importance of a robust education for children cannot be overstated. In today’s environment, all of us need to step up and make an effort to do what we can to support our schools.
The bottom line is schools need direct support — via both dollars and volunteer time — to better serve students.
One crucial resource helping to fill in these gaps is an education foundation. We are fortunate to have several of these foundations in our area, including the Sun Prairie Education Foundation (SPEF).
SPEF is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that runs independently of the Sun Prairie School Board. It is governed by 23 volunteer trustees, a group of energized educators and advocates.
SPEF awards grants for unique and innovative learning opportunities — opportunities that, without the financial support of our community, would not happen.
Since its inception in 2006, SPEF has awarded more than 435 grants totaling more than $750,000 to a variety of projects and trips, all in support of K-12 students.
It is our collective responsibility to ensure that children have the opportunities they need to be successful. I urge everyone to find a way to make a difference.
Rebecca Ketelsen
Sun Prairie