Dear Editor: I am a former resident of Madison, having lived on the east side not far from the Yahara River, and I try to keep up with the happenings of my hometown.
While I am very pleased by the renaming of Falk Elementary School, I personally feel that using racism as the reason for the change is, in and of itself, discriminatory and racist.
History should provide the foundation for teaching students how things were and why the beliefs and actions were wrong. Not obliterating the past into oblivion where we have nothing to measure our progress with as we continue our journey forward.
Denying the history of our nation is what may eventually cause its downfall. I think we can all agree that is not something we want to happen.
Linda Hansen
Mt. Sterling, Ohio