Dear Editor: Wisconsin and our communities must address the future of school funding and how to implement corrective action.
Wisconsin is utilizing a 30-year-old method to calculate school funding. This outdated funding formula has sunk Wisconsin, once ranked 11th in the nation for per-pupil spending in 2002, and falling to 25th in 2020. Cost of living and inflationary measures bear no weight in funding nearly two generations of children through Wisconsin public schools.
“Operational referendums” were a topic in many communities the last few months with the April elections. How did we get to the point of public schools acting through referendums just to pay their bills, address aging infrastructure and keep the doors open? Do our communities believe that this is an easy or preferred option for school districts?
School boards and administrators weigh options and tirelessly research not only what is best for our students, but also how this will impact the community and stakeholders. If there were another option, it would be explored extensively, and for the good reason of remaining transparent, and yet strategically planning for the well-being of the next generations of students.
The results for all 83 school referendums are not listed on the DPI website as of early April 6, 2023. But of the districts reporting, more than half have failed their referendums.
Wisconsin, we need to do better for our children and our grandchildren. Prior generations sacrificed for us, now we need to pay it forward.
Nicole Van
Wautoma