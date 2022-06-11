Dear Editor: An already troubled school suffered another blow when a staff member brought a firearm to school this week at Milestone Democratic School, a public charter school funded and overseen by the University of Wisconsin. Afterwards the messaging to parents and students was to keep quiet and to protect the law-breaking staff.
Staff did not contact authorities when a gun was found and did not cooperate with law enforcement until told to do so by their attorney. Instead, staff chose to spirit away the weapon, get their stories straight and close ranks.
As taxpayers, we are paying for an “indefinite” paid leave for the staff who should have been fired. Adults have a responsibility to keep children safe and teach students there are consequences for egregious errors.
The staff member should also voluntarily surrender his concealed carry license as he, obviously, does not deserve the privilege.
Sadly, this incident is the most recent in a string of failures: They have struggled with staff retention, communication issues and boundary issues. However, the most serious issue (prior to June 1,) has been noncompliance with federal law as it pertains to special education. It would be negligent of the university to renew this school’s charter.
Noelle Ambrose
Madison