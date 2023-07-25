Letters logo

Dear Editor: For those gardeners who are worried about how the drought is affecting their annuals, shrubs and small trees, here's what we're doing in my household:

I put a 5-gallon bucket in the shower stall each time my husband or I are going to take a shower and gather the water that we usually would let run down the drain while we're waiting for the water to be warm enough to use. Each shower saves about 2 gallons of water, which I then use to water the plants, shrubs and small trees.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Cottage Grove

