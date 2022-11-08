Dear Editor: I recently attended the hearing regarding the Cardinal-Hickory Creek ATC line at the Dane County Courthouse.
It was very interesting to hear the arguments for both sides. Did you know that the transmission line could have been upgraded for a fraction of the cost? So many pros and cons, and it appears that more people are against it than for it. One of the options explained was to upgrade the existing line. That would have cost considerably less money.
Our utility bills will continue to go up. It looks to me like the Public Service Commission doesn’t have the public’s best interests in mind. This new infrastructure will make it so easy for numerous energy projects to litter the lands of Iowa, Lafayette and Grant counties. More than 100 projects are just waiting for the CHC ATC line to be completed. Like vultures circling their next meal, southwest Wisconsin is the next meal for private energy development companies.
Do we really need to produce that much more electricity? Where is it going? Most likely it’s going out of state and we, the residents of this area, are stuck paying for it.
It’s time to say no to new energy projects. Say no to wind turbines and solar panels that we don’t need. Say yes to saving our unique landscape.
Check out TheLongViewAllianceWI.org and DriftlessDefenders.com for more information.
Michael Childers
Monroe