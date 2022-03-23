Dear Editor: I want to encourage residents of Monona and Madison’s Lake Edge and Glendale neighborhoods to reelect Sarah Smith as Dane County Board District 24 Supervisor on April 5. Since her election in 2020, Sarah has worked hard for our communities, particularly in the area of clean water.
Among Sarah’s accomplishments is her authorship of a budget amendment awarding a grant of $2 million to be used towards Monona’s purchase of the San Damiano property. It allows Monona to preserve the property as green space for future generations and serves to prevent runoff and potential flooding caused by future development there.
Sarah has worked to prohibit the discharge of pollutants into Dane County waters and to increase accountability and transparency regarding PFAS contamination. She has supported criminal justice reforms and increased resources for the homeless.
Sustainability is a priority for Sarah, as evidenced by her continued service on the Monona Sustainability Committee. She has built strong relationships with community leaders, something I have appreciated as Mayor of Monona.
Sarah is a dedicated, conscientious public official who understands the role of county government and has earned reelection. Please join me in voting to re-elect her on April 5 and allow her to build on the accomplishments of her first term.
Mary O'Connor
Monona