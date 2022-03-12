Dear Editor: Here we are, one of the most powerful nations in the world, and we sit back and watch the massacre of the Ukrainian people, not unlike Syria or Yemen.
Russia has blocked all media to its own people so they won’t see the atrocities being done. The Russian soldiers picking off people like rabbit hunters shooting rabbits. An armored vehicle going out of it’s way to run over a car traveling down the road. The entire family of mom and pop and two children being gunned down as they run down the street haunts my every thought. and we sit idle.
Sanctions don’t matter to a mad man. Putin is holding us and NATO hostage with threats, and we abide by his rules. He's like a mobster who has tied up a father and murdered his family in front of him to make him suffer before they kill him. These Republicans who idolize this monster, how do they sleep at night? Perhaps they are just as sick as he is. We need to call this thug’s bluff and go in guns ablaze.
I have stopped watching the news until we and NATO do something substantive to help Ukraine.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville