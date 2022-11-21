Dear Editor: I'm really not sure what fairyland Scott Walker lives in, but several reality checks are much needed on his idea to have all voting on one day and results by midnight.
There is an army of election officials/poll workers who assist with in-person voting but do not live in their scheduled election site. How are they supposed to vote?
In-person voting is on Tuesday. Many people have jobs requiring travel Monday through Friday. Without some version of early voting, they couldn’t vote.
Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. — a time problem. Many voters work multiple jobs, often part time and/or requiring travel. Available child care usually has limited drop-off/pick-up times, charging additional fees for extra hours.
Voters may be in the hospital or reside in a residential senior-living facility with limited access to transportation.
In the Nov. 8, 2022 election, more than 60% of the eligible population voted, a strong turnout. Many local sites had lines out the door for hours. Some sites even ran out of registration forms and ballots, which can only come from the clerk’s office. Imagine the issues if 100% turnout.
Logistically, how could ballots be counted end of day and then published by midnight on Election Day? Any person in line at 8 p.m. can vote. If there is a long line, voting could go for hours. Ballot count cannot begin until all voting is completed. Only then can machines’ tapes be run, ward ballots gathered and secured, write-ins identified/tabulated, election sites closed. All ballot and count procedures are done specifically to ensure security. All these procedures take time. They ensure election accuracy. They assure voters that their ballots are valued.
Mr. Walker, you really need to re-think your plan. This is not 1950!
Linda Spaulding
Kenosha