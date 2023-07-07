Dear Editor: We read your article about The Saddlery ("Former Rubin’s Furniture store to become Madison's first 'aparthotel'”) being the first of its kind in downtown Madison.
I wanted to reach out because at The Wilson Madison we have been doing furnished extended stay rentals of one month or more since 2020 in downtown Madison. We also received hotel approval from the city and will have full approval by the end of this summer when we finish fire suppression. We will still operate mostly as an extended stay rental, but will have the hotel flexibility and capability.
We currently have 25 operating units and will have 50 units when we expand to another apartment building downtown at 525 East Main Street later this summer. With the launch of our new building we will have a website redesign and rebrand as Voyageur Extended Stays.
What sets us apart is our personalized and curated approach to immersing residents in the best of Madison. We hand build and custom design our own furniture and lights and have a very unique curated approach. We are a small husband and wife team who live nearby and take great pride in both the customer service and design aspects of our business. We will intentionally stay small as a business to maintain this personalized approach. We offer monthly resident gatherings and intend to expand the social aspect of the business in the future. We provide a welcome package to residents that features goodies and discounts to local businesses.
We are excited to welcome The Saddlery into our downtown neighborhood. However we wanted people to know we have been operating downtown as furnished extended stay apartments over the past few years. We love what we do and are excited to expand while offering our personalized, unique approach to design, downtown furnished flexible living, and community-building.
Julia Steege-Reimann
Madison