Dear Editor: How sad to read about West High School cutting its Latin program.

My mother and father attended West in the 1930s and I still remember Mom talking about Miss Wilson, her Latin teacher. At her urging, my sisters and I also took Latin at McFarland High School with Gene Olson. That was in the 1960s and I still use my Latin background today. In fact, of all my high school classes, Latin had one of the biggest impacts on me, even though I never studied it beyond high school.

Finem respice.

Alice Williams

Fitchburg

