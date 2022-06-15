Dear Editor: I strongly endorse Alexia Sabor for Wisconsin secretary of state. Alexia is a focused, highly organized and a genuinely good person. She is the chair of Dane County Dems, and it is a pleasure to see how well she manages the group.
I first met Alexia when she was a Ph.D. student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Forestry Department, where I was the department administrator. It was great to see her grow and progress. She is careful, analytical and very thorough.
Alexia has been in Wisconsin for 28 years. Her great-grandparents were working-class Greek immigrants in the state. Alexia is the first college graduate in the family, she married a Madison lad with close family connections in Florence, Wisconsin, and has a daughter attending Madison Public Schools.
I cannot over-emphasize Alexia’s strength of character. She models her family’s work ethic, the same work ethic we see in Wisconsin families. She is truly “one with Wisconsin.”
The Wisconsin Election Commission is under siege by Republicans who created the commission. Republicans are trying to wrest control of elections to change the rules to suit their need for total control. Wisconsin Democrats need a strong, vital candidate for secretary of state, and I believe Alexia Sabor is “the right person at the right time” for this important job.
Alexia is, in my opinion, the best candidate to stand up to the Republicans and their attempted cheating. She is more than up to the task.
I do not believe the current secretary of state, who has been in office for 40-plus years, has the strength to counter the harsh politics ahead. Be aware, Republicans will run a very smart, dynamic person for this position, also.
Please vote for Alexia Sabor in the Aug. 9 Democratic Primary.
Marilyn McDole
Oregon