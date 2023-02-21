Dear Editor: Upcoming this Wednesday, Feb. 22, Paul Ryan will be a guest speaker and party to a question and answer session at the Policy in Residence program, La Follette School of Public Affairs.
He will do this while still active in his role as a director on the Fox Corp. board and member of a committee that oversees corporate governance, corporate culture and social responsibility, with stated core values of trust, integrity and ethical behavior. He should have influence with Fox. Yet on his watch Fox has become embroiled in lawsuits brought against it. Lawsuits for complicity in allowing deliberate perpetration of false and or misleading information in their programming. These lawsuits continue to move forward, not considered frivolous or trivial. One needs to ask Ryan what he thinks about this and what he's been up to.
As part of the Policy in Residence program the public was invited to submit possible questions to be put in a queue. So I indulged and asked him: When considering your director's role and committee assignment with Fox Corp., what are the conflicts (if any) that you have with Fox's stated policies on corporate governance, corporate culture and social responsibility and the actual practice of these at Fox? If not used, I hope others ask questions along a similar line.
Up to now Ryan has continued to be silent. I sure have not heard commentary from him on this, something so central to his position with Fox. If he is being stifled he could, and maybe should, resign.
I can only conclude, unless he decides to be forthcoming, that he is still giving a rubber stamp of approval to the Fox status quo, bought and paid for.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg