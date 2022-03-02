Dear Editor: De Facto President Ron Klain’s spokesperson Jen Psaki was all over the militarist-corporate mainstream media this past weekend assuring everyone that Russia never had anything to fear regarding NATO. What a blatant distortion emanating from the same nation that obliterated Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yugoslavia and almost Syria.
Moreover, this flatulence of the mouth is coming from the same nation that has handed military arms and equipment to a kleptocratic Kiev regime that’s been waging daily bombing campaigns against the ethnic Russians in the Donbass for the past eight years. It should also be remembered that through Ukrainian territory was where Napoleon and Hitler invaded Russia killing millions.
Given this reality, it’s the height of effrontery and audacious propaganda for the Biden clan to lecture the world about how Moscow never had anything to fear relating to NATO’s eastward expansion.
Sullivan, Psaki, Klain et al. essentially champion the idea that NATO’s no big deal and nothing to worry about. If so, why does the Washington empire insist on expanding it to Ukraine? Why not simply grant the Kremlin its very reasonable and long sought security guarantee of Ukrainian neutrality?
Drew Hunkins
Madison