Dear Editor: The economic sanctions against Russia are not working. They have not had a negative effect on the Russian economy.
An estimate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicates that the Russian economy will grow by 1.5% this year.
The reason they are not working is mainly due to China, Turkey and some Arab nations who import goods and then export them to Russia, including goods manufactured in America.
These sanctions now need to be extended to include any nation that imports and then exports goods to Russia.
Dave Searles
Brodhead