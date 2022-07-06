Dear Editor: The federal and state supreme courts are continuing their scorched-earth policy with decisions that limit the EPA climate policies, and you can be sure the fossil fuel and corporate dark money interests are paying them well for these decisions under the flimsy guise of federalism, a made up term for “let the big money speak and legislate through the court.”
In Wisconsin, big monied corporations can now start grabbing state parks that have been set aside for all of us to enjoy, not just greedy corporate giant Kohler taking nearby park acres for their own private golf course, which Wisconsin citizens won’t have access to unless they are very wealthy.
The 50-year march of conservatism, on the backs of us hard-working taxpayers, for their own greedy ends, beginning in the Reagan administration, continues today. Reagan’s tax breaks for the wealthy began the slippery slope — the trickle-down theory, where those tax breaks never trickled anything to the little people. Meanwhile, while large corporate ALEC (look it up) is passing legislation at federal, state, county and local levels to benefit big corporations and have us little taxpayers pick up the bill for their expenses so they can earn more profits.
Vote out Republicans until we get our country back.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville