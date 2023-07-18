Dear Editor: I want to express my opinion on the recent Supreme Court ruling to end race-based admissions in higher education institutions.
Much like many perspectives in our nation right now, this decision is highly divisive, and the rhetoric reported often exploits our division as a nation by not offering any semblance of balanced perspectives such as possible positive outcomes alongside the possible negative outcomes. As a mixed-race woman of color, I think it's imperative that these conversations being articulated in our media include honest, neutral, fact-based information of the intentions of this ruling without unchecked skepticism of our future. There seems to be this ill-fated notion that students of "color" are predominately and indefinitely pre-dispositioned for failure, and that our advancement is automatically dependent upon our racial victimization.
I think the perspective that being a POC immediately equates to being disenfranchised and without hope in this country is absolutely insulting. The tone of these conversations reflect this perspective, and if we are truly serious about positive change, then we need to change this mindset first.
One could argue that my successes can be attributed to the protections that affirmative action has provided, and I believe in the validity of these arguments. However, as a mother to a Black son, I think it's even more important to instill a mindset acknowledging that we live in a nation where the majority of its citizens are in allyship with one another and are living reflections of all the work that has come before us.
We need to celebrate our progress, give credit to the elders who paved the way for all of our modern privileges, and remain focused on the work that still needs to be done. This ruling may allow room for this mindset change and support our need for growth.
Portia Adney
Sun Prairie