Dear Editor: Strong economic development depends on many factors, including the ability for businesspeople to have easy access to flights that will get them to key customers throughout the country and world. A current policy being debated in Washington puts at risk this access here in southern Wisconsin.
A little-known regulation, called the perimeter rule, requires that most flights in and out of Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) originate from within 1,250 miles of the airport. Not only does this rule help maintain safe levels of air traffic at the already at-capacity DCA, but it also gives access to direct flights into Washington for relatively smaller airports like Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport and Madison’s Dane County Regional Airport — both of which are within 1,250 miles.
Unfortunately, some politicians and airports out west are pushing to add exemptions to the perimeter rule that would result in more non-stop flights going out west. Since DCA is already at capacity, this means airports within the perimeter — like those Madison and Milwaukee — would likely lose non-stop flights to our nation’s capital. This not only adds the expense of multiple legs to flights from Wisconsin to D.C., but it also adds time — two things most businesses don’t have to spare.
The perimeter rule is currently being debated in the U.S. Senate. I hope Sen. Tammy Baldwin stands up for Wisconsin businesses and stops changes that could cause Wisconsin to lose non-stop flights to DCA.
Jordan Karweik
Waterford