Dear Editor: It was interesting that until September, Republicans had given up on Sen. Ron Johnson's bid for reelection because he lies and doesn’t do anything for Wisconsin citizens.
Saying he wouldn't run again, telling us to not get vaccinated for COVID, advocating the use of ivermectin and other crackpot remedies for treating COVID, voicing the Big Lie that Trump did not lose the election and carrying the fake list of electors to Washington for the insurrection is quite a record to run on.
Then Republicans got a windfall of money from another billionaire, and not wanting to let down their rich and corporate constituents, decided to dust off the loser and try to make Johnson look like a caring human being.
Well, doesn't he clean up nicely? He's still keeping crime rates high with the help of the NRA killing our kids. He's still the guaranteed vote to do nothing for you and me but works only for the dark money buying the ads to make him look good.
Do not vote for this wolf in sheep's clothing unless you want to have fewer programs for us and more tax breaks for the rich.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville