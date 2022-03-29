Dear Editor: December 2016: After the CIA publicly released a report concluding that Russia meddled in the presidential election to help elect Donald Trump, Sen. Ron Johnson issued a statement saying he “would need more definitive information before drawing further conclusions.” Johnson did not reveal that he had been informed by the CIA back in September about the Russian election interference.
July 2018: Ron Johnson celebrated July 4 in Russia the day after the Senate Intelligence Committee affirmed the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the election to help Donald Trump.
July 2019: Ron Johnson met with alleged Russian Agent Andrii Telizhenko, who was circulating unproven claims that Ukrainian officials assisted Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. This was two weeks before former President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump told Zelensky he wanted him to do Trump a “favor” and investigate Joe Biden before he would give him $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid.
Aug. 11, 2020: After Ron Johnson, chair of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, launched an investigation on Joe Biden’s son Hunter, fellow Republican senators — including the previous and current chairs of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr and Marco Rubio — warned Sens. Johnson and Chuck Grassley that their Ukraine investigations could aid the Kremlin.
May 1, 2021: The FBI gave Johnson a “defensive briefing” about Russia, warning that the country was peddling false information, and he might be a target. Johnson rejected that warning, publicly stating that he thought the FBI warning was “useless.”
February 2022: Johnson blamed democrats for “weakening Ukraine” when they impeached Trump for trying to extort Ukraine, instead of Putin for invading the country.
Democrat or Republican Johnson's comments should concern you.
Robert Wojnowski
Eau Claire