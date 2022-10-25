Dear Editor: Long ago, he might have been selling snake oil remedies or tickets to a carnival sideshow, parting the gullible from their money with outrageous claims. These days, Sen. Ron Johnson will say whatever he needs to say, no matter how reckless or divisive or far from the truth, in order to be reelected to the third term he promised in 2016 he would never seek.
There’s a slight possibility that the senator really believes the nonsense he peddles. Although there was never any evidence that hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin are effective treatments for COVID, he paraded a series of “experts” before Congress to testify that they were. Maybe he still thinks that the rioters of Jan. 6 had a “friendly, jovial demeanor” even as they injured numerous police officers and called for the hanging of Mike Pence. Maybe he still believes that the election in Wisconsin and across the nation was rigged, that the big lie is no lie at all. Either his judgment is impaired, or he is deliberately misleading others for his own advantage.
In the end one simple, rhetorical question drained the power of Joe McCarthy, that other embarrassment of a senator from Wisconsin. It’s the same question we should ask of Johnson as he promotes misinformation and conspiracy theories and attacks election integrity and democratic norms. “At long last, have you no sense of decency, Senator?” Let the obvious answer guide your vote on Nov. 8.
Joe Duabniewicz
Kenosha