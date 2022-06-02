Shame on the Capital Times. The editorial where you call Ron Johnson a "sick, twisted liar" is way over the line. You have a newspaper, so show some class.
I get it — you don't agree or like Ron Johnson. That much is painfully obvious every single week, but what ever happened to writing a story and letting folks make up their own mind?
Half of the country disagrees with you. You could either make your case with facts and logic or you can call our U.S. senator names. While you are whining to the echo chamber in Dane County, the rest of the state is trying to educate itself on the issues of the day.
Zach Thennes
Madison