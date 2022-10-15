Dear Editor: I'm a lifelong resident of Wisconsin — I was born in Madison and grew up in Wauwatosa. This will be the first time I've voted in a U.S. Senate election, and I'm excited to cast my ballot.
Here's the thing: I'm worried about how Ron Johnson's positions keep changing. I don't feel I can trust what he says he'll do.
On abortion, I'm concerned about Johnson's extreme stances, but the way he tries to hide his extreme positions bothers me most. He says on his website, "I've always felt the determination … should be made through the democratic process in each state." That begs the question: Why did he co-sponsor a version of Lindsay Graham's federal abortion ban that was introduced in January 2021? Did he change his mind, or is he trying to deceive voters like me?
It seems to me that Johnson lied about his position on abortion, and it's pretty clear he'll keep making promises he can't keep or saying things he doesn't mean just to win in November. His record in the Senate, including voting against reproductive rights and voting for judges that want to ban abortions without exception, shows that I can't trust him. That's why I'm voting for Mandela Barnes.
I trust Barnes to not only be honest about his beliefs, but to also hear out Wisconsinites about ours. That's why I'm casting my ballot for Barnes for Senate this November, and why I'm asking you to as well.
Bradley Nowacek
Wauwatosa