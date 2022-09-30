Dear Editor: Before you believe Sen. Ron Johnson will be "tough on crime," check Johnson’s dismal record of not voting to support police, his working for the NRA to keep AK-47s and AR-15s in the hands of anyone who wants to wipe out a school or community business.
Johnson flew the Wisconsin and Michigan fake electors documents, on our taxpayer dollars, to the insurrection. Johnson has been a lackey of Trump and continues to do his bidding, therefore making us question his mental health and sanity. Ask Johnson who won the election. Ask Johnson why you shouldn’t get COVID vaccinations, and why you should use bleach and Ivermectin.
Johnson is bought and paid for by special rich and corporate interests that don’t represent most of us. Don’t be fooled by the ads that the Republicans drag out every election on immigration and crime to fool us into voting for them. They have shown that they don’t want to solve these problems so they can use these issues in their campaigns against Democrats.
Don’t let the rich buy another election. Vote for Democrats.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville