Dear Editor: Friday's SCOTUS decision to overturn 50 years of allowing women to choose has absolutely nothing to do with the Republicans' claim that they are protecting the "unborn." It has to do with controlling women and coercing them to give birth. This is the end of equality for women.
"This is the end of women as free and equal citizens of the United States of America," according to Justice Sotomayor.
Women’s reproductive choices have historically acted, and currently continue to serve, as a keystone to connect and support multiple issues for the far right,” Professor Diana Garvin of the University of Oregon explains. “Women's reproductive autonomy was a central concern for the Italian fascist regime, and there are lessons to be learned.”
For example, Fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini’s regime implemented a number of different measures that sought to control women’s bodily autonomy through both restrictions on access to reproductive health care and incentives for reproducing more often, and with financial rewards given to women who birthed six or more children. Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" no longer belongs in the fiction shelves of our local libraries and bookstores.
Mussolini’s regime outlawed abortion and restricted women’s access to birth control through a piece of legislation known as the Rocco Code. This law also targeted midwives as they were a primary source of information about contraception and the option for getting an abortion.
History has shown us that in many fascist nations, women’s fertility becomes a public good that belonged to the state rather than a personal choice.
Our slow walk towards fascism in the United States has become a brisk jog.
Alan Ginsberg
Madison