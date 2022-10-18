Dear Editor: With an opponent as corrupt as Ron Johnson, we might not expect much of the Democratic nominee, Mandela Barnes, a charismatic politician from a union household with at least a surface-level positive message.
What else could we ask for, compared with the fake-elector promoting, QAnon conspiracy peddling, and self-tax break passing Johnson?
The answer is plenty. Start with the massive chasm between what we could have in this country if we demanded it, and the failing state we are living in.
The larger that chasm, the more people will feel the system is rigged and throw in with the growing fascist element in this country — if only to avenge some dignity against the neoliberal regime of America’s oligarchy — the same one that has only given them eroding living standards and defeated their hopes for 40 years.
We’re seeing falling life expectancies, medical debt induced bankruptcies, mothers unable to afford baby formula and high teen suicide rates in the same year we’re sending billions to Ukraine to fight a proxy war. The minimum wage has been kept the same $7.25 an hour since 2009, keeping the working class in a state of perpetual desperation. Ecosystems are unraveling, and with them, our children's future.
We should, and could, have a country where workers have dignity, everyone has health care and there is a future for everyone worth living for.
The first step is to, be realistic. Demand the impossible. Don’t settle for platitudes or disingenuous political theater.
The race to the bottom isn’t one any of us wants to win.
Richard McGowan
Madison