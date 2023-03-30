Dear Editor: My parents, longtime "snowbirds," visited Florida upwards of 15 times to escape some of the long Wisconsin winter. I visited them many times during their stays and have made multiple separate trips myself for cold weather breaks.
With the current political climate in that state, I have grown increasingly uneasy about making a return visit. For a state that thrives and relies on the tourist dollar for its very existence, the governor, state legislators and U.S. congressional representatives are scaring me away. Believe me, I am not alone.
I sure do not feel safe visiting a state where any gun control legislation is vehemently opposed. And as a senior myself, I certainly take heed when I see and hear how Florida is all about individual choice with the COVID-19 vaccine and any precautions on its spread. Seniors do not want to risk contracting COVID-19 in an uncontrolled environment.
The Florida Legislature seems to take pride in making voting difficult, and one of Florida's U.S. senators wants to make Social Security undependable. Neither are welcoming to snowbirds and their tourist dollars.
Florida beware. The buyer is aware of what you are selling and at some point, you, the seller may lose your market.
I sent a note along this line to the Florida tourism office and only received an acknowledgement. No other response. Does anyone care there?
It occurred to me there are striking parallels in Wisconsin. If not for our Democratic governor, our state would be lining right up with Florida. And since Wisconsin too relies a lot on the tourist dollar, we perhaps need to take heed on what our future may hold. Does anyone care here?
The tourism season is just around the corner.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg