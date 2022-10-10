Dear Editor: Let it be known that Mandela Barnes has had no power to let people out of jail or prison. And he will not have that power as a Senator.
It's a lie from Ron Johnson. Look back at the 12 years of Johnson’s “reign” as a Republican senator and you will see that he does not represent you and me as Wisconsin citizens. He is paid and supported by large corporations and businesses that are buying this election: the Heritage Foundation, a Republican group that identifies judges and legislators that fit with the support of big oil, big business sending jobs overseas, gerrymandering, voter suppression, and the automatic weapons supporting the NRA.
The Heritage Foundation's $1.9 billion can buy an election and run many more ads for the Republican candidates like Johnson, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron Johnson, Herschel Walker, Doug Mostriano in Pennsylvania and so many others who want to take away your free speech. Although they want their free speech to prevail. They want to continue to spread conspiracy theories of QAnon and Oath Keepers. They want to legislate their right-wing madness from the Supreme Court.
The monied party divides us.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville