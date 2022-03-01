Dear Editor: As I watch the news about the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, and the video of Russian protesters against the invasion in Moscow, it’s exactly what I saw on the streets during the BLM protests during the Trump administration with the black suited jack-booted thugs with no identification beating and carrying off peaceful protesters. There was no difference.
That’s what Republicans want, a tyrannical authoritarian lifestyle not knowing that they too would be victims of their own making. Losing the rights that they think they would still have. Trump, Pompeo, Gulianni, Fox News and all the other Putin admirers brag of their respect for the dictator. If Laura Ingram ever asks for help I will call her pathetic as she called the Ukrainian president asking for help.
Many folks have already been killed, and these people are fine with that. These are the pathetic ones. My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people and I feel so helpless.
This is a battle for our own democracy right here, right now. Go to the poles pro-democratic people, go like your lives depend on it.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville