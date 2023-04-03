Dear Editor: As Madison voters head to the polls for yet another high-stakes election, most plan to vote for the progressive candidate. Identifying that candidate can be tough.
In our city, candidates on the left, right and center each attempt to claim the progressive mantle. Amid plenty of campaign spin, how can you tell true progressives from pretenders?
A true progressive fights for inclusionary zoning across our city, to address our ugly history of redlining and housing discrimination.
A real progressive builds an equitable transit system that increases job access and community connection.
A progressive champion boasts support from across the labor community. A single labor endorsement from the police union doesn’t count.
For these reasons and more, the choice for Madison mayor is clear. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is the progressive champion.
As a renter, I appreciate Satya’s efforts to increase housing options across the city. This will slow and reverse rent increases. But that's not all.
Welcoming more neighbors to our communities increases the city’s tax base and funds more services. It reduces traffic and emissions as more teachers, waiters and nurses can live near their jobs instead of making long commutes from suburbs with cheaper housing.
As Madison grows, the mayor’s bus rapid transit (BRT) initiative will allow folks like me to go car-light or car-free and still quickly access jobs, schools and amenities.
Her litany of union endorsements gives me faith that her policies will be driven by what works for the working class and the city as a whole — not just the wealthiest and most well-connected few.
On Tuesday, this proud progressive will cast his ballot for Mayor Satya.
Ian Jamison
Madison