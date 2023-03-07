Dear Editor: I am supporting Satya Rhodes Conway for a second term for mayor because she has presented a consistent and innovative vision for our city. She does not change her positions if the political environment changes or to appease who is in front of her.
She has a long track record of elevating all of the organizations she served, whether as a former City Council member or longtime managing director at the Mayor’s Innovation Project, an organization dedicated to consulting mayors on progressive policy and leadership.
She is guided by working with the community to craft policies that will have a direct impact on sustainable transportation, increasing affordable housing and ensuring equity is centered in all decision making.
While some politicians only identify problems, Rhodes-Conway identifies solutions and actually implements them. This leadership in our current political times is rare and refreshing.
Yogesh Chawla
Dane County supervisor, District 6